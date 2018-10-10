The Illimitable Freedom of the Human Mind: Thomas Jefferson’s Idea of a University

press release: Presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Historical Society, the 2018 James Madison Lecture welcomes Andrew O'Shaughnessy to speak about Thomas Jefferson’s revolutionary ideas about higher education, which continue to have relevance to public education in our country today. Dr. O’Shaughnessy is the Vice President of Monticello, the Saunders Director of the Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies at the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, Professor of History at the University of Virginia, and a prize-winning author.