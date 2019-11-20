press release: MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema features premieres of critically acclaimed and award-winning documentary and feature films. This year’s series includes Lucio Castro’s End of the Century, an alluring art-house romance set in sunsoaked Barcelona. End of the Century begins with a seemingly casual hookup that spirals backward and forward into a decades-spanning relationship with no clear beginning or end. Lucio Castro’s open-ended meditation on missed connections and lives shared is a kindred spirit of Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise series.

Admission is free for MMoCA members and $7 per screening for the general public. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum’s lobby. Spotlight Cinema is curated by Mike King, and is a program of MMoCA’s education department. Visit mmoca.org/mmoca-cinema for details.

NOVEMBER 20, 2019 • 7 PM: The Image You Missed (2018, Ireland/USA/France, 73 min., Digital)

Dir: Dónal Foreman

The Image You Missed, Dónal Foreman’s very personal essay film, probes the Northern Ireland’s “The Troubles” through the work of his estranged documentarian father. Foreman repurposes his father’s footage to explore how charged political movements and moments can shape our personal lives in unexpected ways, with ramifications for years to come.

“Exquisite and profoundly moving. How to reconcile the personal and the political, how we connect (or fail to) with images and with each other through images lie at the heart of this absolute must-see, one of the most charged and beautifully weighted essay films of recent times.” - Sight & Sound