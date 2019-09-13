The Imaginatron, Rox Lee, William Z. Villain

press release: Come hither and behold the multi-dimensional oneness simultaneously pouring and draining from the pre-mapped chaos channels that throb entwined beyond our time and space as part of a collective awakening. You could also just chill and hear three tasty performances. You choose!

THE IMAGINATRON (Detroit)

Guru messengers from a future incarnation. Drums, Synth, Guitar, Vocals, unbridled vibes.

ROX LEE (Madison)

synth mage

WILLIAM Z VILLAIN (Barneveld)

9-string trance-folk

♥ 8pm // $8 // All Ages // Sober Space ♥