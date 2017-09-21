The Impossibility of Arctic Art

press release: Join artists and art historians for a discussion of past and present expeditions to the Arctic, and the possibilities of the survival of art in a frozen terrain. Art Historian Christopher Heuer of the Clark Institute will talk about his research on Arctic exploration during the Renaissance. Joining him are Madison-based artists Stephen Hilyard and Anders Zanichkowsky, who have both made work in the international territory of Svalbard near the North pole. A Q&A will follow their presentations. Free and open to the public!