media release: USA | 1935 | 35mm | 91 min.

Director: John Ford

Cast: Victor McLaglen, Heather Angel, Preston Foster

In an Academy Award winning performance, McLaglen is Gypo Nolan, who, in 1922 Dublin, betrays his best friend, a rebel, for a reward. Driven to inform by hunger and his girlfriend’s dreams of a better life, Gypo finds he must navigate the dangerous consequences of his betrayal. Adapting Liam O’Flaherty’s acclaimed novel, The Informer earned John Ford the first of his four Oscars for Best Director. 35mm print courtesy UCLA Film & Television Archive.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

John Ford at Work

Lea Jacobs, Professor Emeritus of Film at UW-Madison and one of the Cinematheque’s Founders, is the author of a new book about a great director, John Ford at Work. The cinematic study shows the evolution of Ford’s career in the Hollywood studio system of the 1930s through film-by-film production studies that reveal how the filmmaker worked and how Ford weathered the storms of the Depression and the great changes to the movie industry, such as the coming of sound. In conjunction with the book’s publication, the Cinematheque proudly presents six superb Ford-directed movies from the era, beginning with the first theatrical screening of a new restoration of Ford’s Air Mail. Each screening will be introduced by Lea Jacobs and special discussions will follow the showings of Air Mail and Stagecoach.