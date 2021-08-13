The Inheritance
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art
press release: AUG 13, 8:00PM THE INHERITANCE (2020, USA, 100 min | Ephraim Asili)
After nearly a decade exploring different facets of the African diaspora—and his own place within it—Ephraim Asili makes his feature-length debut with The Inheritance, an astonishing ensemble work set almost entirely within a West Philadelphia house where a community of young, Black artists and activists form a collective. A scripted drama of characters attempting to work towards political consensus—based partly on Asili’s own experiences in a Black liberationist group—weaves with a documentary recollection of the Philadelphia liberation group MOVE, the victim of a notorious police bombing in 1985. Ceaselessly finding commonalties between politics, humor, and philosophy, with Black authors and radicals at its edges, The Inheritance is a remarkable film about the world as we know it.
TICKET INFORMATION
Rooftop Cinema is $5 per screening, or free for MMoCA members and anyone age 21 and younger
