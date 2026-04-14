media release: The Insect Epiphany: How Our Six-Legged Allies Shape Human Culture, A Wisconsin Science Festival Event, October 17, 1:00 p.m., Spring Green Community Library

Barrett Klein, University of Wisconsin – La Crosse professor and author of The Insect Epiphany, will share his knowledge and passion with us at this event.

Insects surround us. They fuel life on Earth through their roles as pollinators, predators, and prey, but rarely do we consider the outsized influence they have had on our culture and civilization. Their anatomy and habits inform how we live, work, create art, and innovate —from ancient etchings to avant-garde art, from bug-based meals to haute couture—The Insect Epiphany proves that our world would look very different without insects, not just because they are crucial to our ecosystems, but because they have shaped and inspired so many aspects of what makes us human.