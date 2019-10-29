The Jakalteko Language of Guadalupe Victoria: Documenting an Endangered Dialect of the Mayan Language Jakalteko-Popti’ in Chiapas, Mexico

Google Calendar - The Jakalteko Language of Guadalupe Victoria: Documenting an Endangered Dialect of the Mayan Language Jakalteko-Popti’ in Chiapas, Mexico - 2019-10-29 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Jakalteko Language of Guadalupe Victoria: Documenting an Endangered Dialect of the Mayan Language Jakalteko-Popti’ in Chiapas, Mexico - 2019-10-29 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Jakalteko Language of Guadalupe Victoria: Documenting an Endangered Dialect of the Mayan Language Jakalteko-Popti’ in Chiapas, Mexico - 2019-10-29 12:30:00 iCalendar - The Jakalteko Language of Guadalupe Victoria: Documenting an Endangered Dialect of the Mayan Language Jakalteko-Popti’ in Chiapas, Mexico - 2019-10-29 12:30:00

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays 12:30pm-1:30PM - 206 Ingraham Hall.

Presented by Grant Armstrong, Associate Professor, Department of Spanish and Portuguese, UW-Madison.

A light lunch and beverages will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Info

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-262-2811
Google Calendar - The Jakalteko Language of Guadalupe Victoria: Documenting an Endangered Dialect of the Mayan Language Jakalteko-Popti’ in Chiapas, Mexico - 2019-10-29 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Jakalteko Language of Guadalupe Victoria: Documenting an Endangered Dialect of the Mayan Language Jakalteko-Popti’ in Chiapas, Mexico - 2019-10-29 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Jakalteko Language of Guadalupe Victoria: Documenting an Endangered Dialect of the Mayan Language Jakalteko-Popti’ in Chiapas, Mexico - 2019-10-29 12:30:00 iCalendar - The Jakalteko Language of Guadalupe Victoria: Documenting an Endangered Dialect of the Mayan Language Jakalteko-Popti’ in Chiapas, Mexico - 2019-10-29 12:30:00