media release: Known for having everyone in the crowd on their feet, The Jimmys are an award-winning, high energy, 7-piece funky blues band that combines the seasoned keyboard and Hammond B-3 organ talents of Jimmy Voegeli, legendary blues guitarist Perry Weber on six-strings and vocals, drummer Chris Sandoval - veteran of the Tommy Castro band, the expertise of southern Wisconsin's finest bass guitarist John Wartenweiler, and an amazing horn section featuring Pete Ross on tenor sax, Chad Whittinghill on trumpet, and Joe Goltz on trombone.

Ticket: $20

Please check our FB page for announcements and cancellations. https://cafecoda.club#thejimmysband #funkyblues #CafeCoda #Madison #LiveMusic