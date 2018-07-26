press release: The Downtown Middleton Business Association (DMBA) will host their Third Annual Downtown Middleton’s Shop ‘n Blues Event. It will be held on Thursday, July 26, from 7:00AM – 8:00PM. So make some plans with your friends to enjoy one of the best outdoor events of the year!

Some retailers in downtown Middleton will have sidewalk sales during the hours of 10:00AM – 6:00PM. Most restaurants will be having sidewalk specials throughout the day starting as early as 7:00AM. Then around 1:30PM we will be closing Elmwood Avenue from Parmenter Street to Aurora Street. “The Jimmys”, a Blues band, will bring their musical energy to set the mood in a fenced in area in front of the Free House from 4:00PM – 8:00PM.

Many of the restaurants will be having “To Go Specials” so that you can go to a restaurant, get your dinner “To Go”, and then head over to hear the band in the fenced in area. Refreshments may be purchased at The Free House while you sit back and enjoy the music.

Follow us for more details on our Facebook page at: Downtown Middleton. Mark your calendars to join us for this fun event on Thursday, July 26, 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM, rain or shine