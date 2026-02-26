The Journey: The Untold Story of Trek’s Origins

× Expand courtesy Trek Bicycle

media release: As Trek Bicycle celebrates its 50th anniversary, the company is marking the milestone the best way it knows how — by bringing people together on bikes.

On Saturday, June 20, 2026, Trek will host an all-new edition of the Trek 100 at its global headquarters in Waterloo, Wisconsin. This year’s ride honors five decades of riders, innovation, and community impact — and invites cyclists everywhere to be part of the fun.

A fresh format for a fan-favorite event

This year, Trek is unveiling a completely new 25-mile loop course. Participants can take on 25, 50, 75, 100 — or more — miles, choosing their own challenge while enjoying the famously fun rest stops and unexpected surprises the Trek 100 is known for.

In honor of Trek’s 50th anniversary, this year’s ride will also feature nostalgic moments that celebrate the people, bikes, and stories that shaped the company over the last five decades.

Ride for something bigger

Since its founding in 1990, the Trek 100 has grown into the MACC Fund’s largest annual fundraiser, raising more than $23 million to support childhood cancer and blood disorder research. The MACC Fund has contributed over $90 million to research since 1976, helping drive lifesaving breakthroughs for kids and families who need it most.

New this year, the Trek 100 will also support the Wisconsin Bike Fed, a nonprofit dedicated to building safer, more accessible places to ride. Through education, advocacy, and infrastructure initiatives, the Bike Fed works to make Wisconsin a place where more people can experience the joy of cycling.

All are welcome to join the ride, raise funds for two incredible causes, and celebrate 50 years of Trek. The ride is $100; or attend all the events for $200. Find out more and get signed up at: https://trek100.donordrive.com/trek100

Other events during the weekend include:

Thursday, June 18, The Orpheum Theater, Madison: Film screening of “The Journey: The Untold Story of Trek’s Origins,” a mini-documentary featuring John Burke, Trek president, and Trek’s co-founder, Bevil Hogg. 6:00pm Doors & Happy Hour, 7:00pm screening followed by Q&A. 9:00pm closing

Friday, June 19, Trek Headquarters, Waterloo: 50th Anniversary Party open house featuring fun, music, food, and guided tours of where all the bike magic happens. 5:00pm Doors

The ticket price is $100 for the two events above.