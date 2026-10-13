The Joyful Urgency of Dicky Lee Stafford

× Expand courtesy The Madison LGBTQ+ Archive 'Kitty Tea Party' by Dicky Lee Stafford. 'Kitty Tea Party' by Dicky Lee Stafford.

media release: The student-led Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Art Committee will introduce an exhibition celebrating the artistic world of local artist Dicky Lee Stafford. This will be the first comprehensive survey of Stafford’s multifaceted output, spanning his work in commercial illustration, corporate design innovation, graphic design for gay causes in the 1980s & 1990s, HIV/AIDS activism, and deeply personal fine art. The exhibition presents a narrative of a well-known local figure in the late 20th century, reclaiming the story of one of the thousands of forgotten artists lost to the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

There will be light refreshments served at the opening reception on November 20, from 5:30-7:30 pm. The exhibition will be open to the community from 8am – 10pm in the Main Gallery at Memorial Union from November 20, 2026 - January 22, 2027.

The exhibition draws from two recent large donations of Stafford’s work to the Madison LGBTQ+ Archive alongside private loans from friends and collaborators. Featuring original works—including representations of his 3D paper & clay sculptures, handmade paper compositions, commercial greeting cards, activism artwork, and vibrant paintings—the exhibit restores a vital, visionary voice to the history of local late twentieth-century American and queer art.

Born in rural Tennessee, Stafford rose to prominence in the 1980s as an innovative Hallmark Cards designer in Kansas City, celebrated for his whimsical 3D paper sculptures, clay figures, and fine painted compositions. In late 1980s, Stafford settled in Madison, setting up a studio as an independent artist and doing adjunct instruction at UW-Madison. He created iconic campaign T-shirts and banners for the local GALVAnize Gay Pride Marches, and staged exhibitions annually in different locations around Madison. During his final years, after being diagnosed as HIV positive in 1989, Stafford processed his diagnosis through his art. He offered a voice from the AIDS Crisis, exploring the duality of intense inner turmoil and the determined pursuit of joy and community that characterized a generation of artists affected by the HIV/AIDS pandemic. The art from this period offers a poignant and deeply personal perspective on living and creating in the shadow of profound loss and one’s own mortality.

His final pieces are dedicated to celebrating community and resilience. They are both a personal expression of his joyful stance toward life and a testament to living against the odds - meeting pain, prejudice, and mortality with an unrelenting, life-affirming explosion of colorful artistic expression.

This exhibition is curated by the Madison LGBTQ+ Archive. Lead curators are Kalleen Mortenson, and Dr. Scott Seyforth, co-founder of the Madison LGBTQ+ Archive.

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About the Wisconsin Union Directorate Art Committee

The Wisconsin Union Directorate Art Committee is dedicated to bringing novel and challenging exhibitions to the Wisconsin Union and advancing visual arts in the Madison community. This student-run committee strives to recontextualize standard approaches to the visual arts through collaborative and innovative exhibitions. Learn more: https://union.wisc.edu/get-involved/wud/art/. For exhibitions, visit bit.ly/3YpKlhY.

About The Madison LGBTQ+ Archive

The Madison LGBTQ+ Archive collects, preserves, and makes accessible LGBTQ+ histories from across Dane County, Wisconsin. It is part of the University Archives and Records Management department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.