press release: In celebration of International Education week, the Institute for Regional and International Studies has selected films from around the world for the first annual IRIS International Film Series. From mainstream to independent, these films share triumphs and tribulations of peoples across the globe while shedding light on their unique cultures. Some of these films were even written or produced by, or feature, UW alumni, staff, faculty, and students. Don’t miss these films, curated by the IRIS area studies centers.

Sponsored by the Institute for Regional and International Studies

All screenings are FREE and Open to the Public!

When she was a young lawyer, Kholoud Al-Faqih walked into the office of Palestine’s chief justice and announced she wanted to join the bench. He laughed at her. But just a few years later, Kholoud became the first woman judge to be appointed to the Middle East’s Shari’a (Islamic law) courts. THE JUDGE offers a unique portrait of Judge Kholoud—her brave journey as a lawyer, her tireless fight for justice for women, and her drop-in visits with clients, friends, and family. With unparalleled access to the courts, THE JUDGE presents an unfolding vérité legal drama, with rare insight into both Islamic law and gendered justice. In the process, the film illuminates some of the universal conflicts in the domestic life of Palestine—custody of children, divorce, abuse—while offering an unvarnished look at life for women and Shari’a.

2017, Arabic and English

Co-sponsored by the Middle East Studies Program.