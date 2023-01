media release: THE KINDNESS OF STRANGERS (2019)

The story of people whose lives intertwine during a dramatic winter in New York City. Stars: Zoe Kazanm Esben Smed and Jack Fulton. Drama. 1 hour 52 minutes. Not Rated.

Movies are on Tuesday afternoons at 12:30 pm. To register for programs, call (608) 266-6581 or email seniorcenter@cityofmadison.com.