The Kissers, Covered in Fuzz

press release: Come shake off those New Years cobwebs by joining us for a family friendly, early show at the Harmony Bar with The Kissers (Acoustic Irish Pub Set) and Covered in Fuzz (debut performance from FB4K Madison staff/volunteer band playing an 'Electric Campfire' set). We will also be announcing the winner of the Giant Fat Bike Raffle at 9pm and having a silent auction. $15 Suggested Donation at the door. All proceeds benefit FB4K!