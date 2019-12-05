The Knowledge Economy & Public Policy

press release: Is the future of work in decline? What is happening to jobs in the knowledge economy?

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott McCallum is conducting research on the interaction of public policy with a focus on the economic debate of whether there is a shortage of workers, or a shortage of jobs. His work looks at patterns of health care employment in case studies of India, Poland, and the United States. McCallum will discuss these three case studies in terms of globalization, economic theory, and the role public policy may play in results.

4:00-5:15 pm (refreshments served at 3:45 pm)

Where: Wisconsin Idea Room, Pyle Center, 702 Langdon St.