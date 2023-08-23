The Landing at 818 Ribbon Cutting

media release: The Landing at 818 is Sun Prairie’s newest affordable housing community. The 100 unit, one and two-bedroom apartment community is targeted to people of age 55 and older. It offers in-unit washers and dryers, elevators, a fitness center, and underground parking. Rents start at $600 monthly for eligible households. Cohen-Esrey Development Group would like to thank the city of Sun Prairie and the Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority for the opportunity to create this new community.

A ribbon cutting event takes place from 2:00pm – 4:00pm, August 23, 2023, at The Landing at 818, 818 W. Main Street, Sun Prairie

Agenda:

2:00 – Arrival reception

2:30 – Comments from Sun Prairie Community Representatives

2:45 – Ribbon Cutting and Pictures

3:00 – Open house with tours and refreshments

3:45 – Adjourn

We hope you can attend.