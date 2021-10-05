The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Last Black Man in San Francisco is about a the efforts of a young Black man (Jimmie Fails) to reclaim his childhood home, a now‑expensive Victorian house in a gentrified neighborhood of San Francisco. A poignant and sweeping story of friendship, community, and the true meaning of home. Stars: Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors, Rob Morgan. Drama, 121 minutes. Rated R.

Info

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Seniors
Movies
608-266-6581
Google Calendar - The Last Black Man in San Francisco - 2021-10-05 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Last Black Man in San Francisco - 2021-10-05 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Last Black Man in San Francisco - 2021-10-05 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Last Black Man in San Francisco - 2021-10-05 13:00:00 ical