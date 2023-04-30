media release: USA | 1985 | 35mm | 109 min.

Director: Michael Schultz

Cast: Taimak, Vanity, Chris Murney

Aspiring to the kung fu mastery of Bruce Lee, martial artist Leroy (Taimak) rescues TV personality Laura (Vanity) from an evil businessman (Murney). To keep Laura safe, Leroy faces a showdown with Sho’nuff (Julius Carry III), The Shogun of Harlem. Produced by Berry Gordy, this light and funny action-romance has a Motown soundtrack featuring Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and Debarge, performing "Rhythm of the Night." “The Last Dragon is first and foremost a romantic comedy, and a very sweet one at that, and that's why its martial-arts combat scenes work so well. We've been given enough time to care about who's kicking the stuffing out of whom” (Gene Siskel, Chicago Tribune).

