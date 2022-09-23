The Last Hit: Creating a Safe Space to Talk About Intimate Partner Violence

East Madison Community Center 8 Straubel Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Guest speakers & performances by:

Pastor Luis Lil Pito Pizarro (Transformed Peoples Inc.); LaTonya Franklin (early childhood teacher); Dominique Christian (WI-CPS, BSW, MSW); Robbie (mentor/inspirational speaker); Delia (spoken word artist); Valerie Booker (prayer intercessor); 1neofmani (spoken word artist); hosted by Cooper Talbot.

Lectures & Seminars
Spoken Word
