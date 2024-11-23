The Last Seduction

media release: USA | 1993 | 35mm | 110 min.

Director: John Dahl; Cast: Linda Fiorentino, Bill Pullman, Peter Berg

Fiorentino gives the performance of her career as one of the cinema’s most memorably merciless femme fatales in this devilishly twisty neo noir. Wrapping every man in sight around her finger and playing them against one another, she stops at nothing in her quest to be rich and rid of them. Director Dahl’s followup to his cult favorite Red Rock West is another wicked blast. “Four stars. Not only ingenious and entertaining, but liberating, because we can sense the story isn't going to be twisted into conformity with some stupid formula” (Roger Ebert). 35mm print courtesy of the Sundance Collection at the UCLA Film & Television Archive.