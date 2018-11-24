"The Last Waltz" Tribute

$15 ($10 adv.).

press release: An increasingly popular event now in its 4th year, this unique tribute to The Band will feature members of Pine Travelers, The People Brothers Band, Natty Nation, Steez, Craig Baumann & The Story, The Grasshoppers, Gin Mill Hollow, Better Yeti, Nuggernaut, and many more! While the concert won’t follow the film score precisely, it will include a full revue of The Band’s music, with featured appearances from guests representing the music of Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Dr. John, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Emmylou Harris, and more.

This tribute to the iconic concert and film is happening on the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend as a nod to the original Last Waltz concert, which took place on Thanksgiving day, 1976. The show will also be a food drive benefitting Second Harvest of Dane County.