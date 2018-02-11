× Expand The Late Early Show co-host Marc Reisner.

press release: The Late Early show is a faux morning talk show that performs new sketch comedy every month at Broom Street Theater. This Sunday, February 11th starting at 7pm, you can join co-hosts Cynthia Monroe and Marc Reisner as they bring you the best and worst Fake News in Madison. This month’s show features standup from Cameron Little and Rebekah Gibson.

Known for performances at Broom Street theater that mix traditional talk show elements and high concept humor, The Late Early Show collective has experience in standup, improv, variety show, and sketch comedy. Active members include Cynthia Marie, Joey Bednarski, Nate Chappell, James Corlett, Mike Jonjak, Cosmo Nomikos, Marc Reisner, Tucker James Rowan, Lev Simmons, Brittany Tilander and Esteban Touma. The group has also hosted some of the best standup performers in the Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago area.

When asked to describe The Late Early Show, former performer KC Phillips said, “We want to up the ante on surreal late night television. I want the audience to feel like they walked into somebody else’s junk-food induced nightmare.”

Tickets are $7 at the door or online. Broom Street Theater is located at 1119 Williamson St.