The Legacies of Professor M. Crawford Young
UW Memorial Union-Tripp Commons 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Aili Tripp, Scott Straus, and Michael Schatzberg, in coordination with the African Studies Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, are hosting an in-person symposium in memory of Professor M. Crawford Young at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, April 1-2, 2022.
We look forward to seeing friends, members of Crawford’s family, and alumni at the event!
Symposium on the Intellectual Legacies of Crawford Young
April 1-2, 2022, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Friday, April 1, 2022, Tripp Commons or via Zoom
Time: 4:30 pm: Remembering Crawford Young: with Linda Thomas-Greenfield (United States Ambassador to the United Nations); Anthony Chamberlain (grandson of Crawford Young); Michael Schatzberg (University of Wisconsin-Madison); Ed Keller (University of California-Los Angeles); Georges Nzongola-Ntalaja (Ambassador of the DRC to the United Nations); Stephen Morrison (Center for Strategic and International Studies); Catherine Newbury (Smith College); Richard Joseph (Northwestern University); Donald Emmerson (Stanford University); Thomas Turner; Kathy Cramer (University of Wisconsin-Madison); Will Reno (Northwestern University)
6:30 pm: Reception: Tripp Commons, Memorial Union
7:00 pm: Multicultural Greek Council Room, Memorial Union: Dinner
Welcoming remarks: Louise Young (University of Wisconsin-Madison) Remembering Crawford Young: Additional Impromptu Remarks (after dinner)
Saturday, April 2, 2022, Tripp Commons, Memorial Union or Via Zo0m
9:00 am –9:15 am Welcome to Symposium
9:15 am – 10:45 am First Session: The State in Africa
Rachel Beatty Riedl (Cornell University): Post-colonial State Legacies and Regime Pathways in Africa
Will Reno (Northwestern University): Do Colonial Legacies Still Matter for the Development of States in Africa?
Kaden Paulson-Smith (University of Wisconsin-Green Bay): The Colonial Legacy of Policing as State-Building
John Harbeson (CUNY): Democratization and State Performance
Break: 10:45 am – 11:00 am
11:00 am – 12:45 pm Second Session: Women, Gender and Politics
Virginia Sapiro (Boston University, University of Wisconsin-Madison): Still Engendering Cultural Differences
Melinda Adams (James Madison University): Women’s Political Representation in Regional and Local Institutions in Cameroon
Gretchen Bauer (University of Delaware): Who Will Open the Door?’: Women in Parliament and Cabinet in Ghana
Ladan Affi (Zayed University): The Effects of Gender Quota and Women’s Movement on Women’s Electoral Prospective: Somalia and Somaliland Compared
Lunch 12:45 pm – 2:00 pm
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Third Session: Cultural Pluralism
Dauda Abubakar (University of Michigan-Flint): Sectarian Identity Formation and the future of the African Postcolonial State: Lessons from Nigeria
Tim Longman (Boston University): The Politics of Identity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Thomas Turner: Cultural Pluralism on the Copper Belt: Luba Painter, German Anthropologist, American Dean, and Me
Joshua Forrest (La Roche University): Brief Reflection on Crawford Young’s Impact on my Understanding of Cultural Pluralism
Cédric Jourde (University of Ottawa): States, Regimes and Ethnicity: The Bifurcated Trajectories of the Mauritania-Senegal Borderland
Break: 4:00 pm – 4:15 pm
4:15 pm – 5:00 pm Fourth Session: Comparative Perspectives
Joel Samoff (Stanford University): Public Policy, Research, and Foreign Aid: Dimensions of the Financial Intellectual Complex
Paige T. Noah and Louis A. Picard (University of Pittsburgh): Beyond Survival: The Hidden Peoples of Uganda