The Legacies of Professor M. Crawford Young

media release: Aili Tripp, Scott Straus, and Michael Schatzberg, in coordination with the African Studies Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, are hosting an in-person symposium in memory of Professor M. Crawford Young at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, April 1-2, 2022.

We look forward to seeing friends, members of Crawford’s family, and alumni at the event!

Symposium on the Intellectual Legacies of Crawford Young

April 1-2, 2022, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Friday, April 1, 2022, Tripp Commons or via Zoom

Time: 4:30 pm: Remembering Crawford Young: with Linda Thomas-Greenfield (United States Ambassador to the United Nations); Anthony Chamberlain (grandson of Crawford Young); Michael Schatzberg (University of Wisconsin-Madison); Ed Keller (University of California-Los Angeles); Georges Nzongola-Ntalaja (Ambassador of the DRC to the United Nations); Stephen Morrison (Center for Strategic and International Studies); Catherine Newbury (Smith College); Richard Joseph (Northwestern University); Donald Emmerson (Stanford University); Thomas Turner; Kathy Cramer (University of Wisconsin-Madison); Will Reno (Northwestern University)

6:30 pm: Reception: Tripp Commons, Memorial Union

7:00 pm: Multicultural Greek Council Room, Memorial Union: Dinner

Welcoming remarks: Louise Young (University of Wisconsin-Madison) Remembering Crawford Young: Additional Impromptu Remarks (after dinner)

Saturday, April 2, 2022, Tripp Commons, Memorial Union or Via Zo0m

9:00 am –9:15 am Welcome to Symposium

9:15 am – 10:45 am First Session: The State in Africa

Rachel Beatty Riedl (Cornell University): Post-colonial State Legacies and Regime Pathways in Africa

Will Reno (Northwestern University): Do Colonial Legacies Still Matter for the Development of States in Africa?

Kaden Paulson-Smith (University of Wisconsin-Green Bay): The Colonial Legacy of Policing as State-Building

John Harbeson (CUNY): Democratization and State Performance

Break: 10:45 am – 11:00 am

11:00 am – 12:45 pm Second Session: Women, Gender and Politics

Virginia Sapiro (Boston University, University of Wisconsin-Madison): Still Engendering Cultural Differences

Melinda Adams (James Madison University): Women’s Political Representation in Regional and Local Institutions in Cameroon

Gretchen Bauer (University of Delaware): Who Will Open the Door?’: Women in Parliament and Cabinet in Ghana

Ladan Affi (Zayed University): The Effects of Gender Quota and Women’s Movement on Women’s Electoral Prospective: Somalia and Somaliland Compared

Lunch 12:45 pm – 2:00 pm

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Third Session: Cultural Pluralism

Dauda Abubakar (University of Michigan-Flint): Sectarian Identity Formation and the future of the African Postcolonial State: Lessons from Nigeria

Tim Longman (Boston University): The Politics of Identity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Thomas Turner: Cultural Pluralism on the Copper Belt: Luba Painter, German Anthropologist, American Dean, and Me

Joshua Forrest (La Roche University): Brief Reflection on Crawford Young’s Impact on my Understanding of Cultural Pluralism

Cédric Jourde (University of Ottawa): States, Regimes and Ethnicity: The Bifurcated Trajectories of the Mauritania-Senegal Borderland

Break: 4:00 pm – 4:15 pm

4:15 pm – 5:00 pm Fourth Session: Comparative Perspectives

Joel Samoff (Stanford University): Public Policy, Research, and Foreign Aid: Dimensions of the Financial Intellectual Complex

Paige T. Noah and Louis A. Picard (University of Pittsburgh): Beyond Survival: The Hidden Peoples of Uganda