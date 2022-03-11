from the Dane Arts newsletter: The Legendary Exhibition by Represented Collective

March 11 - April 9

On view at the following public libraries: Sun Prairie, Verona, Fitchburg, McFarland, Waunakee, Monona, Stoughton, and Middleton

Legendary is a 55 card collection celebrating a diverse set of legendary women in STEM and their accomplished, yet nuanced stories through artisanal illustrated profiles, educational biographies, and prompts for critical reflection. We created Legendary to showcase the often underrepresented contributions of primarily Black, Indigenous, Women of Color (BIWoC) in STEM to increase representation and challenge old, exclusionary systems and boundaries.

The Legendary exhibition explores themes of representation, intersectionality, identity, discrimination, achievement, and perseverance, while challenging viewers to think critically about the nuance present within their individual narratives. A selection of 21 women from the full Legendary collection will be distributed amongst the various libraries for the exhibition.

Represented Collective is a media company redefining the story of our present. We are driven by a commitment to racial and gender equity, and our initiatives focus on showcasing the contributions by women and Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPoC) to the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) fields and increasing accessibility and inclusivity of STEM learning through thoughtfully-designed products.