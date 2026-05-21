The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

WUD: Renowned oceanographer Steve Zissou (Bill Murray) has sworn vengeance upon the rare shark that devoured a member of his crew. In addition to his regular team, he is joined on his boat by Ned (Owen Wilson), a man who believes Zissou to be his father, and Jane (Cate Blanchett), a journalist pregnant by a married man. They travel the sea, all too often running into pirates and, perhaps more traumatically, various figures from Zissou's past, including his estranged wife, Eleanor (Anjelica Huston). Also starring Willem Dafoe and Jeff Goldblum. R, 2004.

media release: Celebrate the summer every Monday with WUD Film with our monthly themes: of Sports (June), Under the Lake (July), and Back to the '80s (August)!

All Films FREE at the Memorial Union Terrace Every Monday Night!