The Light in the Piazza
https://artsticketing.wisc.edu/Online/default.asp
UW Music Hall 925 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: $30 Reserved Seating; $25 Seniors; $10 Students
University Opera closes the 2023-24 season by returning to the crossover between classical voice and contemporary musical theatre, presenting The Light in the Piazza by Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas. Four performances will be presented at Music Hall on the UW–Madison campus: March 15 at 7:30 pm, March 16 at 7:30 pm, March 17 at 2 pm, and March 19 at 7:30 pm. UW–Madison vocal coach Thomas J. Kasdorf will stage direct and Professor Oriol Sans, Director of Orchestral Activities, will be the music director for the production.
The Light in the Piazza
Book by CRAIG LUCAS
Music and Lyrics by ADAM GUETTEL
Produced by arrangement with Turner Entertainment Co.
Owner of the original motion picture “Light In The Piazza”
Based on the Novel by Elizabeth Spencer
The Light in the Piazza is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com