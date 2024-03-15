media release: $30 Reserved Seating; $25 Seniors; $10 Students

University Opera closes the 2023-24 season by returning to the crossover between classical voice and contemporary musical theatre, presenting The Light in the Piazza by Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas. Four performances will be presented at Music Hall on the UW–Madison campus: March 15 at 7:30 pm, March 16 at 7:30 pm, March 17 at 2 pm, and March 19 at 7:30 pm. UW–Madison vocal coach Thomas J. Kasdorf will stage direct and Professor Oriol Sans, Director of Orchestral Activities, will be the music director for the production.

The Light in the Piazza

Book by CRAIG LUCAS

Music and Lyrics by ADAM GUETTEL

Produced by arrangement with Turner Entertainment Co.

Owner of the original motion picture “Light In The Piazza”

Based on the Novel by Elizabeth Spencer

The Light in the Piazza is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com