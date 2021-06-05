media release: Montyland Productions presents a celebration of “The Living”

Saturday, June 5, 4:00-6:00pm, Lyckberg Park, 102 Koster St, Madison (parking available in the Alliant Energy Center parking lot, which abuts the parks West edge)

A reading of "The Living" - a play by Anthony Clarvoe; written in 1992 as way of commenting upon the AIDS crisis, Clarvoe set his play in 1665 London at the time of the Great Plague. When COVID-19 hit last March, a director, who produced the play in Madison in 1999, gathered his cast and began rehearsing virtually; they will meet in person and read together for the first time at this public performance. Guests are welcome to spread blankets or bring lawn chairs and sit on the grass surrounding the park shelter, under which the cast of 10 will recite the text which, though written nearly 30 years ago, speaks with the incredible resonance to this community in this moment.

Play runs about 2 hrs with an intermission; there will be time afterwards for a talkback. Produced through special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing and with the generous support of the Alliant Energy Center. Free and open to the public, donations welcome.

https://www.facebook.com/events/228905498569692/