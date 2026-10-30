The Lizard People Are Here!

media release: At a moment when AI has worked its way into everyday life, artist Trevor Paglen comes to the UW-Madison campus to deliver a performance-lecture that looks at the long history of manipulating the human mind. Drawing on magic, mind control, UFOs, psyops, and mythic symbols, he challenges attendees to consider the hidden systems and algorithms that quietly shape what we perceive, what we know, and who holds power.

Dr. Paglen is an artist and writer whose work explores mass surveillance and data collection. He is a MacArthur Fellow and Guggenheim Award winner and was recently named one of the Time 100 Artists of 2026 for his work on visualizing mass surveillance. He also has a new book out on the future of visual art and computer vision.

This event is hosted by the UW—Madison Libraries' Digital Scholarship Hub.