The Loves of Carmen

press release: USA | 1927 | DCP | 99 min.

Director: Raoul Walsh; Cast: Dolores Del Rio, Victor McLaglen, Don Alvarado

In her first leading role, Del Rio is the most fatal of dark-eyed Latin beauties, Prosper Mérimée’s Carmen, who initiates a stormy romance with the lusty toreador Escamillo (McLaglen). When uptight army officer Don José (Don Alvarado) falls for and is rejected by the flirty and fickle Carmen, he returns to exact his revenge. A considerable success for Fox, this lavish production has been restored from existing prints of the European release version, with new English language intertitles recreated from an original transcription. Live piano by David Drazin. Restored by The Museum of Modern Art and The Film Foundation, with funding provided by the George Lucas Family Foundation and the Franco-American Cultural Fund, a unique partnership between the Directors Guild of America (DGA), the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), Société des Auteurs, Compositeurs et Editeurs de Musique (SACEM), and the Writers Guild of America, West (WGAW).