press release: USA | 1933 | 35mm | 74 min.

Director: Irving Cummings; Cast: Spencer Tracy, Claire Trevor, J. Carroll Naish

After prohibition, imprisoned bootlegger Ed Carson (Tracy) is appalled to discover that his old gang is now making serious dough by kidnapping babies for ransom. After plastic surgery, Ed is released by federal authorities who want him to infiltrate the mob and break up their “snatch racket,” as Ed calls it. The New York Times, praising Tracy’s naturalistic acting, called his performance in The Mad Game “superlatively real.” Print courtesy UCLA Film & Television Archive.

