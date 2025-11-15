media release: The MadHatters, based in Madison, are the premier men’s a cappella group of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Founded in 1997, the MadHatters were the first of their kind at UW—and have seen their humble beginnings boom into sold-out shows across campus, filled with adoring fans. Comprised of 13 singers and a vocal percussionist, the MadHatters croon the songs of decades past to the Top 40 present. Built on the foundation of goofy guys making good music and bringing fun to the community, the MadHatters have achieved much success in their short life.

From filling the seats at Madison’s historic Orpheum Theater and acclaimed Overture Center for the Arts to singing for the Obamas at the White House, the MadHatters seem to have their world on a string and their opportunities endless. The MadHatters have one live and seven studio albums, with another live album in the works. Their first album, “State Street,” released in 2002, had a track earn a spot on the 2002 Best of College A Cappella (BOCA) CD and is credited as the first a cappella album recorded in 5.1 Dolby Digital Sound. Their second album, 2004’s “Friday After Class,” exploded their fan base, becoming a “best seller” on a cappella website worldwide. “Not For Credit,” their third studio release, was produced in 2007 and received two national recording awards, including another BOCA inclusion with “I Believe (When I Fall in Love).”

With their unmistakable attire in their Wisconsin red jackets, the MadHatters are a presence on the UW campus that brings everyone to clap their hands and stomp to the beat. Not only does the audience enjoy the show, but the MadHatters love performing it. Whether it be another sold-out show in Madison or singing at your grandma’s 80th birthday party, the MadHatters bring the fun wherever they go. They’ll dance, they’ll shout (shout!), and they’ll shake your body down to the ground. They are the MadHatters.

