The Magnifcat

media release: A Lutheran pastor from northern Wisconsin who seeks to give new vision to God’s Word using the process of painting will be creating a special piece of art in front of a live audience at a church on Madison’s southwest side next Wednesday.

Artist and Pastor Paul Oman will paint a larger-than-life sized mural of “The Magnificat,” Wednesday, December 4, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, located at 5701 Raymond Road in Madison (on the southwest corner of Raymond Road and Whitney Way.)

“The Magnificat” is the ancient canticle sung by Mary, the mother of Jesus, after she realizes she will give birth to the promised Messiah. Good Shepherd Director of Spiritual Development Sarah Iverson said she believes Oman’s artistry will bring new life to an ancient text.

“Advent is a special season that offers people unique ways to reconnect with the church,” said Good Shepherd Director of Spiritual Development Sarah Iverson. “This seemed like a good time to bring Oman’s unique skills to Madison to bring new life to a classic story.”

Painting and drawing have been a part of Oman’s life since childhood. However, Oman took up work as an artistic pastor full-time back in 2011. Since then, Oman has received national & international recognition for his work, using the gift of painting to proclaim the Gospel in unique and powerful ways that bring the Word of God to life before your eyes. Oman has worked in many settings, including congregations, schools, universities, seminaries, camps, prisons and nonprofits. The larger-than-life sized paintings are painted with acrylics on stretched canvas.

“As Oman paints, I expect the story surrounding “The Magnificat” will unfold artistically, musically, narratively and scripturally before our audience,” said Iverson. “The event should provide families a unique way of seeing the gospel spread on canvas, and with each other.”

Oman lives near Amery, Wisconsin with his wife, Jana, and their children. All are welcome. Come and see!