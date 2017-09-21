Check out the local band that cleaned up at the 2017 Madison Area Music Awards. Winners in seven categories — including “Artist of the Year,” “Folk/Americana Album of the Year” for Trust and Bones, “Country/Bluegrass Song of the Year” for “Your Eyes Give You Away” and “Video of the Year” for “Over the Horizon,” The Mascot Theory mixes more Southern rock into its rootsy sound and four-part harmonies than many of its peers. That helps gives these four Madison musicians a fresh, broad Midwestern appeal.