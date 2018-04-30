press release: Edgewood College is pleased to invite Greater Madison to a screening of the film “The Mask You Live In.” This powerful documentary film asks the question “is American masculinity harming our boys, men, and society at large?”

The film begins at 6:15 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018 in Anderson Auditorium. There is no admission charge. The screening is followed by a panel discussion.

This event is a collaborative effort between the Marriage and Family Therapy Graduate Program at Edgewood College, the Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women Grant, and PSY389 Psychology of Men and Masculinities class.

The film is written, directed and produced by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a filmmaker, CEO, advocate, and thought leader. After graduating with honors from Stanford University and Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, she wrote, directed, and produced the 2011 award-winning documentary “Miss Representation.” As a result of the powerful impact of that film, she launched The Representation Project, a nonprofit organization that uses film and media as a catalyst for cultural transformation. “The Mask You Live In,” her second film, had its world premiere at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival.