press release: Dub State presents the massacre

February 15 7:30-midnight, 1444 E. Washington ave Madison

$10 in advance $15 at the door

This gonna be a crazy one you don’t wanna miss

Boog vs Showstoppa

DaUno vs Red the Bully

Logik vs Venom

B Walt vs Killa B

Foul Caeda vs Way II Smoove

Ton vs Poor Rich

The Sicknaz vs Stace

Mr. Block vs D Nice

D’Aire vs Jay Mayjor

Gator vs. Just in Time

Rack the Ripper vs Derk