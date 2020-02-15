The Massacre
February 15 7:30-midnight, 1444 E. Washington ave Madison
$10 in advance $15 at the door
This gonna be a crazy one you don’t wanna miss
Boog vs Showstoppa
DaUno vs Red the Bully
Logik vs Venom
B Walt vs Killa B
Foul Caeda vs Way II Smoove
Ton vs Poor Rich
The Sicknaz vs Stace
Mr. Block vs D Nice
D’Aire vs Jay Mayjor
Gator vs. Just in Time
Rack the Ripper vs Derk
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
