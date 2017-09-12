The Media in Contemporary Ukraine

press release:

On Wisconsin Room B, Red Gym, 716 Langdon St, Madison, WI 53706

Speakers: Anton Bulhakov, Alina Maiorova, Olha Salo, Kyrylo Yesin, Viktoriia Romaniuk. Moderated by Megan MacDuffee Metzger.

Sponsors: CREECA and Friendship Force of Wisconsin-Madison.

Members of an Open World delegation from Ukraine discuss their experiences with fostering media literacy. Moderated by Megan MacDuffee Metzger, UW-Madison postdoctoral fellow.