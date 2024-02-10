media release: The Nobleman Theater Troupe Presents The Meeting by Jeff Stetson: A powerful and compelling play about the imaginary meeting of two of the most important people of modern times, Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

2 PM and 7 PM, Saturday, February 10, 2024, Mitby Theater, Madison College, 1701 Wright Street

Free to the Public. This is a free event, but registration is required.

This experience also includes a rendition of the Black National Anthem, a discussion with community leaders and the cast of the play after each performance, and multiple online discussion sessions. Join us!