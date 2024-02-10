The Meeting
Madison College-Truax, Mitby Theater 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: The Nobleman Theater Troupe Presents The Meeting by Jeff Stetson: A powerful and compelling play about the imaginary meeting of two of the most important people of modern times, Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
2 PM and 7 PM, Saturday, February 10, 2024, Mitby Theater, Madison College, 1701 Wright Street
Free to the Public. This is a free event, but registration is required.
This experience also includes a rendition of the Black National Anthem, a discussion with community leaders and the cast of the play after each performance, and multiple online discussion sessions. Join us!