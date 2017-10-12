press release: Join Journey Mental Health Center and The VA For A Very Special Presentation On October 12

Today’s military veterans have unique mental health needs. With a smaller percent of Americans serving in war today versus past wars - two million Americans served in Iraq or Afghanistan versus 16 million in World War II and 8 1Ž2 million during the Vietnam War – caring for vets today is very different.

Learn more about mental health in military culture:

· How does life play out for today’s veterans?

· What is the effect on vets serving multiple tours?

· How are families and communities affected?

· The interplay of common combat-specific diagnoses at different stages.

Join Jeff Johnson and Jay White, LCSW, from Transition Care Management Program at Madison VA Hospital as the pair explore and discuss the “Mental Health Paradigm of the 21st Century Veteran.”

Cost: Free

RSVP: 608-280-2408