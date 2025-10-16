The Metaphysics of Photography

PhotoMidwest 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: 

The metaphysics of photography and the play of light, space, and time. Photography, as a medium, transcends a mere technical process of capturing light; it delves into complex metaphysical questions surrounding representation, reality, time, and the very nature of existence. 

The talk will share insights about  how a metaphysical approach may enhance communication through photography.

Examples will be shared with a QA to follow. 

If you can, please join us at the PhotoMidwest studio, 700 Rayovac Drive Suite 212 in Madison for a Third Thursday Watch Party. Watch Don's presentation, enjoy some snacks -- perhaps bring something to share -- and spend time with photography friends following the talk.

Third Thursday Talks are always free and open to the public.

To join via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86444905873?pwd=YVdMOWNOTm1hWDQzaXVLNHhBN2xVdz09

Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873 Passcode: 449570

Or join the watch party at PhotoMidwest.

Missed a talk? If you missed one and want to watch it, scroll to it's announcement on our website under Events >Third Thursday and click "Watch the Talk" for the video.

Please contact Wendy Murkve at programming@photomidwest.org if you have an idea for a Third Thursday Talk. She would love to hear from you!

