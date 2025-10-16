media release:

The metaphysics of photography and the play of light, space, and time. Photography, as a medium, transcends a mere technical process of capturing light; it delves into complex metaphysical questions surrounding representation, reality, time, and the very nature of existence.

The talk will share insights about how a metaphysical approach may enhance communication through photography.

Examples will be shared with a QA to follow.

