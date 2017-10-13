press release: By Paula Vogel (see bio below) Directed by Juli Johnson

Cast:

Suzan Kurry as both twins

Amy Rowland as the female partner of one and the male partner of the other

Loryn Jonelis as the son of each twin

Bryan Royston and Nichole Young Clark as FBI agents, hospital attendants, and everyone else

About the play: This socio-political satire barrels through women's experience and the women's movement over more than three decades in post-World War II America, as seen through the lives of identical twins, Myra and Myrna, from Mineola, New York. The play takes place during the Eisenhower Administration; then at the start of the Nixon Administration; and, finally, during the Bush Administration.

"Ms Vogel's script is most ingenious…The sisters' opposition, neatly representing the schism between right and left in the United States, is self-destructive, and each subliminally longs for connection with the other…As the nightmare spins itself out, fears of nuclear attack, sexual predation and familial estrangement meld in a way that haunts even as it teases." —The New York Times

Paula Vogel (born November 16, 1951) is an American playwright and university professor. She received the 1998 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play How I Learned to Drive and is the author of 14 other plays. Vogel was chair of the playwriting department at the Yale School of Drama. Vogel's play with music, Indecent, co-created and directed by Rebecca Taichman, is currently on Broadway and marks her Broadway debut. She is married to Brown University professor and author Anne Fausto-Sterling.

The Mineola Twins is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York. Thanks to the Joan L. and Robert C. Gilkison Family Foundation.

Performances: Bartell Theatre, 113 W Mifflin St Evjue Stage