The Minotaurs, Platinum Boys, Clean Room

press release: YOOO the ultimate hot 'n ready party band PLATINUM BOYS are comin back to mickeys!!

The Minotaurs

https://theminotaurs.bandcamp.com/

groovy garage with a psych BITE

Platinum Boys (MKE)

https://platinumboys.bandcamp.com/

classic riffs, chug chug chooglin tunes. just a prepackaged guaranteed GOOD TIME. always a blast when they come thru!

CLEAN ROOM

https://cleanroom.bandcamp.com/

heavy rockin punk like the stooges on skateboards

10PM

FREE

21+