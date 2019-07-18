The Minotaurs, Platinum Boys, Clean Room

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: YOOO the ultimate hot 'n ready party band PLATINUM BOYS are comin back to mickeys!!

The Minotaurs

https://theminotaurs.bandcamp.com/

groovy garage with a psych BITE

Platinum Boys (MKE)

https://platinumboys.bandcamp.com/

classic riffs, chug chug chooglin tunes. just a prepackaged guaranteed GOOD TIME. always a blast when they come thru!

CLEAN ROOM

https://cleanroom.bandcamp.com/

heavy rockin punk like the stooges on skateboards

10PM

FREE

21+

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-251-9964
