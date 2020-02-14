The Mortal Storm

press release: USA | 1940 | 35mm | 100 min.

Director: Frank Borzage

Cast: James Stewart, Margaret Sullavan, Frank Morgan

Released the same year as The Shop Around the Corner, this powerful anti-fascist drama reunited Shop’s three principal actors: Stewart, Sullavan, and Morgan. The rare Hollywood film that depicted the rise of Nazism in Germany before America’s involvement in World War II, it is also a tragic love story told with delicate detail by master filmmaker Borzage. Restored by UCLA Film & Television Archive. Laboratory services by Fotokem, Audio Mechanics, Simon Daniel Sound, DJ Audio, Inc.

UCLA Festival of Preservation on Tour: One of the world’s leaders in the efforts to preserve our motion picture heritage, the UCLA Film & Television Archive has arranged their biennial tour of restored 35mm prints and DCPs of selected titles from the most recent edition of their annual Festival of Preservation. The selection highlights features and shorts including silent-era rediscoveries, landmark American Independent movies, poverty row gems, remarkable documentaries, and more! The screenings will be presented both at our regular Vilas Hall venue and every Sunday in February at the Chazen Museum of Art.