The Most Dangerous Thing Your Employees Do is Drive

press release: You could be the best driver in Wisconsin driving on the safest road in the U.S., and that doesn’t mean you won’t be involved in a serious motor vehicle incident. All drivers need to be better to make our roads safer.

Vehicle crashes have been the leading cause of workplace fatalities for decades. While they affect the workplace when employees are seriously injured, these incidents expose employers to tremendous liability. Are you doing enough to make sure that your employees are driving safely? Have you done enough to make sure they are not engaged in the distractions that lead to motor vehicle crashes?

This is a timely topic from an excellent speaker who is an advocate for the National Safety Council’s Distracted Driver program. Tom Goeltz is a certified safety professional and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater’s Occupational Safety Program. Currently he has 30 years of Risk Management/Safety Consulting experience and is an OSHA construction 10 & 30 hour trainer.

When: March 29, 2019 from 7 am to 9 am (program starts at 7:15 am).

Where: Wisconsin Safety Council headquarters, 501 East Washington Avenue, Madison. There is free parking in two lots next to the WSC building. Each lot is marked with blue signs stating WMC Parking.

Sponsors cover ALL the costs of the workshops.

Registration: We are asking all attendees to register with the WSC so that we can properly prepare for the number of attendees, especially if you need a CEU certificate. Please call the WSC at 608-258-3400 with any registration questions. Online registration will be available soon at https://www.wmc.org/events/ category/wisconsin-safety- council/. Please reserve your seat.

Speaker: Thomas R. Goeltz, CSP, Hays Companies