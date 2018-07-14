× Expand Sarah Rose Smiley Photography Participants in The Most "Wuthering Heights" Day Ever.

Out on the shores of Lake Mendota, a company of Kate Bush fans will come together for The Most "Wuthering Heights" Day Ever, recreating the iconic dance from the U.S. video for Bush's debut single. Part of a growing, global public art project, participants can learn the moves ahead of time, or just show up in a red dress and let the spirit of Catherine Earnshaw move you.

press release: Save the date, and invite your friends! All genders, ages, and abilities welcome. We'll see you on the moor!

💃💃💃

Flash mob style // BYOBoombox

💃💃💃

For the third annual TMWHDE, we'll dress up as Kate Bush and join the world in reenacting the red dress version of her Wuthering Heights music video. Out on the wiley windy moor of James Madison Park, we'll dance out our hot tempers and chase away our bad dreams.

💃💃💃

Wear: red dress, red stockings, black belt (or just something red)

Bring: a battery-powered radio/boombox, and your Kate Bush (and Emily Brontë) adoration and boundless joy

💃💃💃

Learn the dance with these videos:

Original video:

× Expand "Wuthering Heights" by Kate Bush

Reversed/mirrored video: youtube.com/watch?v=rlYqjlwrWmY

Instructional video: youtube.com/watch?v=IziOMwBu7ws

If you don't feel like dancing but you still want to bask in the glow of Kate Bush, stop by to watch the performance!

This is the Madison edition of the international Wuthering Heights dance event. Find info about simultaneous events happening all over the world here: facebook.com/mostwutheringheightsday/