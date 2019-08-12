The Moth: Animals

Storytelling competition. $15.

press release: Join The Moth for tales of vertiginous viewpoints. Backed into a corner or dangling off the precipice― from everyday neuroses to nail-biting predicaments. Working under pressure, struggling for sanity, or finding the calm within the storm.

The Moth StorySLAM: BOLD

ABOUT: Prepare a five-minute story about living out loud, rising to the occasion and undertaking the adventure that has always been a dream. Your last big statement, that moment you did not back down where your courage and flair surprised you. Mixing stripes with polka dots (that statement scarf), being the first to say "I love you" or asking for that raise. Why fit in when you were born to stand out?