ONLINE: The Moth: Co-Habitation

press release: For those of you who’ve attended an in-person SLAM before, expect a lot of the same features, minus waiting in line!

The theme for the night is Co-Habitation

Prepare a five-minute story about living with someone, or something. Your crazy college roommate or the raccoons in your backyard. A very particular neighbor or your unique family. Tell us about how you can’t live with them, but you can’t live without them!

Different Ways to Attend the Show

Household Admission: A ticket for your household to watch the show!

Household Admission + Storyteller : A ticket for your household that includes a storytelling hopeful. Sign-up using the storyteller's information to have their name put in the hat!

*If you're registering as a storyteller, please come prepared to be featured on camera, including adequate lighting, appropriate apparel and minimal noise pollution. If selected to tell a story, please stand if you're able to do so. If these criteria are not met, it may forfeit your spot.

*One email per household. PLEASE ONLY REGISTER ONCE. Do not sign up for both or you will pay twice!

*Registration for this event is available one week before the show at 3pm CDT.

*Admission to the virtual show is not guaranteed for late arrivals. All sales final.

