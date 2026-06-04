media release:

Monday, July 13th

Theme: REVENGE

Prepare a five-minute story about retaliation. Proportional justice, payback, comeuppance, and laughing last... You can serve it up cold or simply live well, and sometimes Karma steps in and does all the work for you! Tell us about when they got theirs, or when you got yours. Revenge can consume you, ruining you or giving you the satisfaction necessary to move on. Do unto others as they have done to you!

Hosted by: Danielle Hairston Green