The Moth
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Hedi LaMarr Rudd
A person at a microphone.
Kevin Willmott II
media release:
Monday, June 8th
Theme: AMERICAN DREAMS
Tell us a five-minute story about your lifelong aspiration. Pulling off the impossible or failing in spectacular fashion. Overcoming the odds, shirking expectations, forging your own path, come hell or high water. Give us your big swings, your wildest flights of fancy, your most epic home runs or your dreams dashed and deferred. Does the American Dream still exist? You tell us.
Hosted by: Kevin Willmott II
Info
Chris Lotten