ONLINE: The Moth: Love Hurts

press release: Prepare a five-minute tale about a love that made you go OUCH. The agony of deferred love! The misery of good love, gone bad! The anguish of one-way love! Bring stories of your heart, kicked to the curb by the people or places or things you love...or used to love. Love that "Hurts So Good" also welcome.

Different Ways to Attend the Show

Household Admission: A ticket for your household to watch the show!

Household Admission + Storyteller : A ticket for your household that includes a storytelling hopeful. Sign-up using the storyteller's information to have their name put in the hat!

Click here for our storytelling tips and tricks

*If you're registering as a storyteller, please come prepared to be featured on camera, including adequate lighting, appropriate apparel and minimal noise pollution. If selected to tell a story, please stand if you're able to do so. If these criteria are not met, it may forfeit your spot.

*One email per household. PLEASE ONLY REGISTER ONCE. Do not sign up for both or you will pay twice!

*Admission to the virtual show is not guaranteed for late arrivals. All sales final.

DISCLAIMER

The Moth does not authorize third party and/or private ticket sales. While we love the community we've built and encourage communication among our followers on social media, we advise that you buy resale tickets at your own risk. If you obtain tickets from any unauthorized source(s), you assume the risk that such tickets may be reported as lost or stolen or may be counterfeit entirely. The Moth hereby expressly disclaims all liability for any tickets purchased via unauthorized sources, including but not limited to social media platforms, message boards and resale sites.